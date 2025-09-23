China allegedly alters Dave Franco’s Together, changing gay marriage scene to straight wedding

Dave Franco’s new horror film Together has allegedly had its gay marriage scene removed in China, replaced with a heterosexual couple using AI.

Directed by Michael Shanks, the R-rated 2025 film follows Franco and his real-life wife, Alison Brie, as their characters move to the countryside in a bid to save their relationship.

Their move does not just come with a rekindled heated romance, the pair encounter a supernatural force that transforms their bodies in gruesome ways.

The film’s official trailer featured a gay wedding scene, but this has reportedly been changed to a heterosexual wedding for the Chinese release.

In a social media post by one viewer, a side-by-side comparison shows the still from the original footage and the altered version, highlighting the changes.

“Here’s a use of AI I bet you never thought of” – one eagle-eyed viewer on the gender change

Here’s a use of AI I bet you never thought of! The horror film “Together” featured a gay couple in a peripheral role (see below) that got magicked into a straight couple in the Chinese edition.



No spoilers, but this definitely makes the film make… pic.twitter.com/bsxw5019uj — Angelica 🌐⚛️🇹🇼🇨🇳🇺🇸 (@AngelicaOung) September 17, 2025

The user posted to her X: “Adam and Steve to Adam and Eve,” calling out the obvious change in gender.

The eagle-eyed viewer added: “Here’s a use of AI I bet you never thought of! The horror film Together featured a gay couple in a peripheral role that got magicked into a straight couple in the Chinese edition.”

She addressed Chinese LGBTQ+ content laws: “This definitely makes the film make less sense. One nuance is Chinese movies are not rated for age. Maybe if it were, the same-sex pairing would have survived. But in any case, why not just ban the movie rather than showing it in a compromised state?”

“This film involves issues of opposite-sex, same-sex, and transgender identities” – one Reddit user commented, highlighting China online censor rules

The differences in screening were also highly discussed on Reddit. One user commented: “An important aspect of body horror films is to include the physical experiences of queer people, especially since this film involves issues of opposite-sex, same-sex, and transgender identities. Even if the scene were simply cut, it would be better than this kind of ‘humiliation’.”

China’s government heavily censors films with LGBTQ+ themes, banning explicit depictions of gay relationships as well as broader regulations on “immoral” or “unhealthy” content.

Major films like Bohemian Rhapsody and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore have also had their LGBTQ+ content removed.

In 2021, China’s Cyberspace Administration announced a plan to “clean up” internet content, specifically targeting LGBTQ+ accounts, corresponding with this alleged AI-generated change.

Though China permits same-sex relationships, the country does not recognise same-sex marriage.