Cheyenne Jackson says he’s had enough of internalised homophobia as he embraces his ‘gay voice’

Oh Mary! star Cheyenne Jackson has opened up about embracing his identity and what he calls the “gay voice“, saying he’s finally done with internalised homophobia.

In a recent video from his new get ready with me social media series, Mirror, She Wrote, the American Horror Story actor reflected on how he perceived himself after watching episode one back.

“The first thought I had was, ‘Wow, I sound really gay,’” Jackson said. “And then I thought, I am gay. What’s wrong with sounding gay?”

He continued: “It got me thinking about gay voice. If you’re in the gay community, you are on the spectrum of gay voice. Myself, I think I’m on the moderate gay voice.”

The 50-year-old actor admitted that for years he was afraid of coming across as too gay. “I just gesticulate a lot, my voice is very sing-songy, I use a lot of consonants. For years I was afraid to come across as gay.”

Currently starring in the hit Broadway comedy Oh Mary! directed by Sam Pinkleton, Jackson said that a friend recently sent him an old interview from early in his career in which he spoke in a much deeper, more masculine tone.

“It’s taken me a long time to be comfortable with just being who I am,” he said, adding that he admires authenticity in others who are brave enough to be their full selves, voice and all.

“Personally, I love feminine men. I always have. I mean, I love all men – lots of men. But my favourite is feminine men. I mean, have you met my husband? Have you met Jason?”

Speaking about his husband, actor Jason Landau, the former Attitude cover star said: “He’s fabulous, and he knows that as soon as he opens his mouth, everybody from here to Beirut can tell he’s gay – and that’s what I love about him.”

Married since 2017, Jackson added: “He’s in his own skin, he knows who he is, he doesn’t give a fuck. And that is so hot to me.”

The actor also reflected on how people used to tell him they didn’t realise he was gay – something that once made him feel proud. “When people used to meet me, one of the first things they would say was, ‘I didn’t even know you were gay,’ and it used to make me feel really good,” he admitted.

Jackson publicly came out as gay in 2005 amid his rise to Broadway stardom. Now, he’s made it clear he’s done with hiding, declaring: “Well, you know what? Fuck that. My internalised homophobia is done.”

The Broadway run of Oh, Mary! began previews on June 26, 2024, at the Lyceum Theatre, with performances scheduled through April 2026.

Tickets are available to see the production on the Love Theatre official website.