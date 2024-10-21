Monsters actor Cooper Koch told he wouldn’t book roles because of ‘gay voice’

Cooper Koch has revealed an acting teacher once told him he wouldn’t book roles in the future because he had “gay voice.”

The 28-year-old has since shot to global fame in the new Ryan Murphy Netflix drama Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

“I was so stunned by it at the time,” Koch recently said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It was before the class even started. And then I had to go through class.”



“I’ll add more to the story — she then proceeded to tell the entire class the conversation we had. And all the students are looking at me like, ‘Oh my god, aww.'”

“I don’t tolerate it anymore” – Cooper Koch

Previously discussing the matter with Edge Media Network in 2023, Cooper said: “I have a thick skin and at this point in my life, I’ve, you know, been through bullying when I was a kid, I’ve been fired from a pilot because of it…

“But I also don’t tolerate it anymore. I just will turn the other way and walk away. And also, it’s like, yeah, if you’re gonna have that kind of opinion or you’re not gonna wanna work with me because my voice sounds a certain way or because I walk or talk or move my hands in a certain way, then I don’t wanna work with you either, babe.”

In the same interview with Andy Cohen last week, Koch spoke about shooting a nude shower scene in the crime show.

“Just to say, mine was not a prosthetic,” the star told Andy, who replied: “Congratulations to you, Cooper!”

“Well hung,” replied Koch.

Later, when asked by a viewer if he has a boyfriend, Cooper – also known for the 2022 films Swallowed and They/Them – said: “I do have a boyfriend. Sorry!”

In another recent interview, Cooper reflected on his biggest projects all being from the horror genre.

“I’m not a huge horror fan”

“Honestly, I’ll tell you this: I don’t really love horror,” he told Harper’s Bazaar. “I don’t like watching horror. I mean, being in it is fun because it’s exhilarating and you’re put into situations that you maybe never would be as a human. So dealing with those circumstances and emotions is challenging and interesting, but I’m not a huge horror fan. They just happened to be the [projects] that I got cast in.

“I think now I have a little bit more control and say about what I do next. And I can tell you that it most likely will not be horror.”