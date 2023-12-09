Rylan reveals all about interviewing Cher: ‘It was really special – it wasn’t just about Believe’

Rylan has spoken about meeting Cher ahead of his interview with the pop icon being aired tonight on BBC Two.

(Image: BBC Studios,Andy Heathcote) (Image: BBC Studios,Andy Heathcote) (Image: BBC Studios,Andy Heathcote)

The TV and radio host recently sat down with the ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ singer in London to discuss her new album Christmas.

During their chat, the former X Factor star and the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress discussed everything from music to Cher dolls to Audrey Hepburn.

“She’s so warm and open” Rylan on Cher

“She told me about a time when she bumped into Audrey Hepburn who she’s a huge fan of,” Rylan exclusively told Attitude.

(Image: BBC Studios,Andy Heathcote)

“It was after she had won an Academy Award, and Cher told me they then became pen pals, and about all these other celebrities she was pen pals with! I did ask if I could get her address…”

The star continued: “When she was talking about her Cher doll, I gave her a limited-edition Rylan doll and she actually seemed impressed by it! She even took it home with her!

“Speaking to her like a human being – she’s so warm and open, I could ask her questions about stuff she cares about and I could get really personal with her. We were talking about her mum and her friends, and it was really special. It wasn’t just about ‘Believe.’”

Nevertheless, Rylan told us, ‘Believe’ is his favourite Cher song. His top six after ‘Believe’ are: “‘If I Could Turn back Time’, ‘Strong Enough’, ‘A Song For The Lonely’, ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’, ‘DJ Play a Christmas Song’ and ‘The Shoop Shoop Song’.”

Cher meets Rylan is on BBC Two tonight at 9pm. The programme will be on BBC iPlayer following transmission.