Polish drag collective Slav 4 U is facing far-right calls for a boycott over its upcoming Christmas show, “YASSSEŁKA”, at the Rose Lipman Building in Hackney, London.

CitizenGO, a petition website, has created a petition titled “Cancel the drag show mocking the Christ Child this Advent”, claiming the show’s title mocks Polish Catholic tradition.

It also criticises the show’s promotional poster, which depicts Polish queer drag queen Polka Dot as the baby Jesus, wearing nipple tassels.

CitizenGO argues Slav 4 U’s show is an “insult” to Christianity

Slav 4 U YASSSEŁKA poster (Image: Slav 4 U)

The petition argues: “The organisers will call it festive fun. In truth, it is a deliberate insult to what Christians hold most sacred, and timed for the very season we spend preparing our hearts to welcome Him. Can you picture a public venue treating the most sacred figure of any other faith this way? It would never be allowed.”

The petition is addressed to Claire Martin and Gerard Wilson of Mill Co. and Zoë Garbett, Mayor of Hackney, calling for the show to be cancelled.

It argues that the Rose Lipman Building is “A community space should bring neighbours together, not degrade the faith of so many of them.”

Queens change promotional poster

Slav 4 U Winter Show poster (Image: Slav 4 U)

Far-right commentator Caroline Farrow has publicly supported calls for the Polish Christmas drag show to be cancelled. Farrow came under fire earlier this year for likening the LGBTQ+ community to “paedophiles” whilst appearing on GB News.

Despite the promotional poster being changed by the drag queens and the title being renamed a “winter show”, the petition continues to gain traction, with around 125,376 signatures to date.

Drag performers and allies have rallied against the petition, including comedian Luisa Omielan, who shared her thoughts on social media.

Luisa Omielan defends Slav 4 U

“When you consider the roll back in Poland we’ve had on LGBTQ rights, on abortion rights, all of those things, it’s so fucking cool and brave and beautiful to see people living their best authentic, colourful joyous lives.”

She defended the poster as a parody, saying: “The complaints are coming from the type of people that there’s no consistency in their complaining.”

“There are people like Tommy Robinson who is sharing it… They’re getting a lot of pushback and hate, and these people are so in division because actually there’s nothing in it.”

Omielan says the boycott is about “homophobia”

“This is about racism, this is about homophobia. this is about anti-immigration,” said Omielan.

Slav 4 U wrote on social media: “To be absolutely clear: There is no religious-themed content in our show.” The collective also apologised for any offence they may have caused and urged people to stop spreading misinformation and hate.