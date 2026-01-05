Charles Melton shares holiday photo dump with Warfare co-star Kit Connor as they sunbathe on yacht

Charles Melton has shared photos from a holiday getaway with Heartstopper actor Kit Connor, as the pair were seen sunbathing on a yacht.

Joseph Quinn and Michael Gandolfini were also spotted on the trip, both of whom star alongside Melton and Connor in the A24 war film Warfare.

The film gained immediate attention on social media after a behind-the-scenes video of Melton and Connor sharing a kiss went viral.

Who does Kit Connor play in Warfare?

Connor, who is bisexual, plays Tommy, the youngest member and a gunner in Alpha One Platoon, a US Marine unit during the Iraq War, while Melton plays Jake Wayne, the Lieutenant Junior Grade (J.G.) and Assistant Officer in Charge.

Quinn, who plays Sam in the 2025 film, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the brotherhood formed among the cast, admitting they had nicknames for one another.

Quinn was “Funcle”, Connor’s nickname was revealed to be “Babyface”, and Poulter’s was “Daddy.” Connor revealed that Melton’s nickname had changed.

“He’s a bit of a romantic, very handsome” – Kit Connor on Charles Melton in Warfare

“Originally we called Charles ‘Romeo’, because he’s a bit of a romantic, very handsome,” Connor said, before Melton’s new nickname was dubbed “Top” after his father.

Connor spoke candidly to The Hook, highlighting the difference between his character Nick Nelson in the coming-of-age Netflix series and his Marine character in the action film.

“The intention for a lot of actors, I find, is to try and do things that are very different. And this was a very welcome change for me,” he said.

On his fellow castmates, he revealed that together they threw their “egos, inhibitions, everything, just out the window.” He said they all went full throttle to achieve the film’s end result.

Connor is set to star in the Heartstopper finale film, Heartstopper Forever, which is scheduled for release in 2026.

