Chappell Roan finally announces release date of new single ‘The Subway’

Chappell Roan has announced the release of her much anticipated and highly teased new single, ‘The Subway’. The track will be available in the UK at midnight on Friday (1 August).

In an Instagram post shared to her feed yesterday (28 July), Roan confirmed in the caption: “The Subway out July 31 8pm EST” in a hairy image surrounded by red wigs.

She was spotted filming her new music video in New York City with the same Rapunzel-like hair earlier this month, sparking speculations among fans.

“Going through a breakup? Get bangs!”

The ‘Pink Pony Club’ singer didn’t stop there. Posters of Chappell Roan appeared across New York City this month, according to The Hollywood Reporter, featuring the slogan: “Going through a breakup? Get bangs!” Each one showed Chappell with a small clip in her hair that read “Best Before August 1”.

A teaser video released last week also features Roan singing: “I’m still counting down all of the days ‘Til you’re just another girl on the subway,” with the lyrics seeming to tell the story of Chappell seeing her ex on the metro.

“I’ll f**k this city”

“I made a promise if in four months this feeling ain’t gone I’ll f**k this city. I’m moving to Saskatchewan,” the musician sang in another part of the preview.

The release follows the upcoming pop icon’s last single, ‘The Giver’, released in March. It was first performed live on SNL in November 2024.

An immediate hit, ‘The Giver’ charted at number two in the UK and number five in the US.

Chappell has a packed festival schedule coming up, including performances at Reading and Leeds Festival taking place from 21 August to 24 August 2025.

Chappell Roan is also heading out on a US pop-up tour titled Visions of Damsels and Other Dangerous Things, with two dates scheduled in September and two more in October.

In her announcement, the star shared “… we are giving $1 per ticket to organisations dedicated to supporting and providing resources for trans youth in each city.”

Before then, she is also set to play at Way Out West in Gothenburg, Sweden, running from 7 August to 9 August 2025.