Chappell Roan let down your scarlet hair: singer spotted filming new music video

Chappell Roan has been spotted filming her new music video in New York City with Rapunzel-like hair, sparking speculations amongst fans that her new look it is for long anticipated unreleased track ‘The Subway’.

In newly surfaced photos and videos, the singer can be seen in two striking looks: One a grey oversized suit as she appears to be dragged by a yellow taxi down a New York street, with extensions for days… a red wig trailing behind her.

In another scene, Roan is seen on a balcony, wearing a bra and skirt seemingly constructed out of hair, she could be seen draping her ginger locks down a New York Stairwell to the streets below.

🚨 THE SUBWAY IS COMING! CHAPPEL ROAN WAS SEEN FILMING A NEW MUSIC VIDEO.

pic.twitter.com/AnsrkzVEfZ — Chappell Roan Data (@ChappellData) July 8, 2025

Filming took place in Manhattan, where onlookers captured footage of the 27-year-old lip-syncing to an unidentified track.

According to fans who witnessed the shoot, ‘The Subway’ was playing in the background, leading many to believe it is the subject of the video.

‘The Subway’ is an unreleased track Roan performed during The Midwest Princess Tour in 2023. The song has gained popularity online and features New York-themed lyrics, including comparisons to the Statue of Liberty and the city’s subway system.

The post-chorus includes the line: “Yeah, I’m still counting down all of the days ‘til you’re just another girl on the subway.”

Excited fans quickly took to the comments on the footage of Chappell, with one referencing the songs lyrics: “Til I don’t look for you on the staircase… wait”

Another fan compared her new up-do look to RuPaul’s Drag Race star Maddy Morphosis, commenting: “She’ll never be Maddy Morphosis,” referencing Maddy’s 2024 Pit Stop appearance with Trixie Mattel.

The track would mark Roan’s first new single since ‘The Giver’, which was released in March 2025.

Fans have also speculated that the video shoot may hint at the song’s release date. A close-up of the taxi’s license plate shows the code “8X22”, which many believe could point to a release date of 22 August — a Friday, which is typically when new music drops.

There is no official confirmation from Roan or her label regarding the track title or release date at this time.