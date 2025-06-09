Bury Your Gays: New LGBTQ short that sends up harmful TV and film trope drops first trailer

A new LGBTQ short film titled Bury Your Gays has released its first-look trailer, ahead of its premieres later this year.

The short features a cast including Jude Mack (I Hate Suzie, Mickey 17) and T’Nia Miller (Years and Years, The Haunting of Bly Manor), with the latter also serving as executive producer.

It is directed and written by Charlotte Serena Cooper.

The team behind the short have described it as “a bold takedown of harmful and outdated LGBTQ+ tropes in film and TV. Mixing satire with substance, it takes aim as the long-standing cinematic tradition of the same name.”

“Some things are fun, some are important,” said Miller [above] of the project in a statement. “Bury Your Gays is both. Bury Your Gays is a call to action. It is a cautionary tale of what was, and a stark reminder to keep pushing against the status quo. How could I not take part?”

Added Cooper: “We are launching this trailer during Pride month because authentic queer representation feels more important than ever. Around the globe, there is an overwhelming sense that the countries and governments that once advocated for our community are pulling away. Our film calls for more rich and developed queer storytelling – because through visibility and education, real change happens.”

(Image: Provided)

The cast also features Sophie Melville (The Way), Harry Trevaldwyn (How to Train Your Dragon), Blake Harrison(The Inbetweeners), Ella-Rae Smith (Foundation), Amelia Clarkson (The Last Kingdom), Sule Rimi (Day of the Jackal) and Ryan Dean (The Gentlemen).

The film is produced by UK-based companies Charge Films and Deadbeat Films. Principal photography wrapped in mid-January in London, with a release scheduled for later this summer.

For more information about the film, check out the official Instagram page.