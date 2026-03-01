 Skip to main content

1 March 2026

BRITs 2026: Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and RAYE lead packed performance lineup at Manchester ceremony

Rosalía also put on a show, marking her first BRITs appearance, while producer Mark Ronson delivered a set

By Callum Wells

Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and RAYE perform at the BRIT Awards 2026
Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and RAYE perform at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)

The BRIT Awards 2026 featured a run of live performances at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena last night (28 February), with artists including Harry Styles, Olivia Dean and RAYE taking to the stage during the ceremony.

Rosalía also put on a show, marking her first BRITs appearance, while producer and songwriter Mark Ronson delivered a set alongside receiving the Outstanding Contribution to Music honour. 

Elsewhere in the lineup, US singer Alex Warren and international nominee Sombr both made appearances, alongside HUNTR/X’s EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, who became the first K-pop performers in the ceremony’s history with a special performance. 

Dua Lipa and Bjork also made surprise appearances, much to the delight of fans.

Here, we look at all these and more of the highest-profile performances of the night.

Harry Styles performs at the BRIT Awards 2026
Harry Styles performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)
Dua Lipa performs at the BRIT Awards 2026
Dua Lipa performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)
Rosalia performs at the BRIT Awards 2026
Rosalia performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)
Bjork performs at the BRIT Awards 2026
Bjork performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)
Sombr performs at the BRIT Awards 2026
Sombr performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)
Olivia Dean performs at the BRIT Awards 2026
Olivia Dean performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)
Robbie Williams performs at the BRIT Awards 2026
Robbie Williams performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)
RAYE performs at the BRIT Awards 2026
RAYE performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)
Alex Warren performs at the BRIT Awards 2026
Alex Warren performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)
Wolf Alice perform at the BRIT Awards 2026
Wolf Alice perform at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)

