BRITs 2026: Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and RAYE lead packed performance lineup at Manchester ceremony
Rosalía also put on a show, marking her first BRITs appearance, while producer Mark Ronson delivered a set
By Callum Wells
The BRIT Awards 2026 featured a run of live performances at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena last night (28 February), with artists including Harry Styles, Olivia Dean and RAYE taking to the stage during the ceremony.
Rosalía also put on a show, marking her first BRITs appearance, while producer and songwriter Mark Ronson delivered a set alongside receiving the Outstanding Contribution to Music honour.
Elsewhere in the lineup, US singer Alex Warren and international nominee Sombr both made appearances, alongside HUNTR/X’s EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, who became the first K-pop performers in the ceremony’s history with a special performance.
Dua Lipa and Bjork also made surprise appearances, much to the delight of fans.
Here, we look at all these and more of the highest-profile performances of the night.
Get more from Attitude