BRITs 2026: Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and RAYE lead packed performance lineup at Manchester ceremony

The BRIT Awards 2026 featured a run of live performances at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena last night (28 February), with artists including Harry Styles, Olivia Dean and RAYE taking to the stage during the ceremony.

Rosalía also put on a show, marking her first BRITs appearance, while producer and songwriter Mark Ronson delivered a set alongside receiving the Outstanding Contribution to Music honour.

Elsewhere in the lineup, US singer Alex Warren and international nominee Sombr both made appearances, alongside HUNTR/X’s EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, who became the first K-pop performers in the ceremony’s history with a special performance.

Dua Lipa and Bjork also made surprise appearances, much to the delight of fans.

Here, we look at all these and more of the highest-profile performances of the night.

Harry Styles performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)

Dua Lipa performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)

Rosalia performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)

Bjork performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)

Sombr performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)

Olivia Dean performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)

Robbie Williams performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)

RAYE performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)

Alex Warren performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)

Wolf Alice perform at the BRIT Awards 2026 (Image: Aaron Parsons)