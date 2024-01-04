Britney Spears ‘will never return to the music industry’

We’ve all heard the rumours but now Britney is telling us how it is. The ‘Toxic’ singer has vowed to “never return to the music industry.”

The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (3 January) to shut down speculation she was working on new material.

It followed reports in the media, like The Sun, that she was working with Charli XCX and Julia Michaels.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!!” Britney posted on Instagram. “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!”

She added that “When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!” clarifying she’s been working as a ghostwriter. She also claimed to have “written over 20 songs for other people the past two years.”

Britney also shut down speculation her memoir, The Woman In Me, was released without her approval. She was it was “far from the truth.”

It’s easy to understand why people were so excited at the prospect of new music from Britney. Since being released from her 13-year conservatorship that controlled her life for 13 years in 2021, Britney has collaborated with Sir Elton John on ‘Hold Me Closer’ and also released ‘Mind Your Business’ with will.i.am.

Fans were probably hoping for Britney to collab with Madonna again after 2003’s ‘Me Against the Music.’ Hopes would have been boosted by Madonna saying in 2022 she was “gagging” to work with the ‘Stronger’ singer again.