Chappell Roan’s Republican uncle is new majority leader of Missouri House

Chappell Roan’s Republican uncle, Darin Chappell, has been selected as the new majority leader of the Missouri state House.

Chappell was selected by Missouri House Republicans in a party caucus on Wednesday (4 November), the day after the midterm elections.

Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, said in September 2024 that she would vote for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris over Donald Trump.

Chappell Roan speaks up for trans rights

The Grammy-winning singer has also been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, particularly trans rights, which have faced increasing hostility and seen protections rolled back under Republican Trump’s presidency.

In October 2025, she launched The Midwest Princess Project, a fund supporting trans youth and LGBTQ+ organisations. It had raised more than $400,000 (£298,114) through her Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things pop-up shows, with donations going to six organisations across Missouri, New York and Los Angeles.

Among the beneficiaries are The GLO Center and The Center Project in Missouri, the Ali Forney Center and The LGBT Center in New York, and the Trans Wellness Center and TransLatin@ Coalition in Los Angeles.

Roan raises money for trans youth and the LGBTQ+ community

In 2026 Roan raised $2 million (£1.6 million) for trans youth and the LGBTQ+ community through her two-night Super Graphic Spectacular fundraiser, according to QNews. The event marked the first anniversary of The Midwest Princess Project, which she founded in 2025.

Overall, Roan has voiced concerns about both the right and the left. She wrote in a statement to social media in 2024: “Fuck Trump for fucking real, but fuck some of the shit that has gone down in the Democratic party that has failed people like me and you.”

Her uncle, meanwhile, has shown support for several conservative stances including restricting access to abortion. Chappell voiced his support for Missouri’s 2026 Amendment 3, which sought to repeal the abortion-rights amendment approved by voters in 2024.

The proposal would have limited access to abortion to cases including medical emergencies, foetus anomalies, and rape or incest up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

He has also previously co-sponsored legislation that would have blocked public funding for abortion providers.

His official website states: “As your next state representative, I will continue my mission of protecting constitutional conservative principles.”