Hudson Williams sparks underwear campaign speculation as new photos emerge

Hudson Williams has sparked speculation about starring in an underwear campaign after new photos of the actor emerged online.

The Heated Rivalry star was spotted posing in black boxer briefs on the fire escape of a building, with videos of the shoot shared across social media.

Williams, who plays Shane Hollander in the hit queer hockey drama, is seen wearing black briefs with red piping as he poses against the building’s exterior. Several images capture him from different angles, while footage shows him moving around the outdoor location.

Is Hudson Williams modelling for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty?

Although the shoot has yet to be officially released, fans have speculates that Williams could be modelling for Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty. This is due to the style of underwear worn in the photos.

🥵 🔞 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Jv4HcFohcv — Несмертный идет сквозь туман (@Kreozott) November 5, 2026

Savage x Fenty ??? https://t.co/sxj0qE0Yjr — hudson williams is not henry park 🐓 (@huddyhudsonw) October 31, 2026

imagine this being your view… some ppl really are Gods favourites what the fuck genuinely https://t.co/TtmCV8yR39 — wen 𑣿 yaga spoilers (@wendrryyyy) November 4, 2026

“How many people were filming him that morning? I need all the angles,” one person wrote on X.

Another joked, “Imagine this being your view… some ppl really are Gods favourites what the fuck genuinely,” as someone else asked, “GENUINELY HOW TF ARE WE GONNA SURVIVE S2????????”

For now, fans will have to wait to find out what Williams was shooting.

Heated Rivalry‘s second season is scheduled to premiere in spring 2027

Adapted from Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels, Heated Rivalry centres on Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), two professional hockey players whose rivalry develops into a secret relationship.

The first season also features François Arnaud as Scott Hunter and Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady, alongside Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Sophie Nélisse and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova.

Production on season two began in Toronto in August, with Williams and Storrie returning. New cast members include Justice Smith, Charlie Gillespie, Daniel Diemer and Shaheen Jafargholi.

The second season is scheduled to premiere in spring 2027.