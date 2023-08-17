Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari to split, say US reports

Britney Spears and her husband of one year Sam Asghari are to split, according to US media.



TMZ broke the news of the split, with an anonymous source yesterday confirming to the Associated Press that Asghari has filed for divorce.

The ‘Toxic’ singer and the personal trainer wed on 9 June 2022 in a ceremony attended by the likes of Madonna and Paris Hilton.

Spears, 41, met Asghari, 29, on the set of her ‘Slumber Party’ video in 2016.

Neither Spears nor Asghari have commented on news of the separation publicly. However, Spears broke her silence just hours after the news surfaced, to tell fans on Instagram she’s thinking of buying a horse.

“Buying a horse soon!!!” the ‘Oops!…I Did It Again’ singer wrote earlier today, adding she was considering names such as Sophie and Roar for the potential pet.

The mum-of-two is preparing to publish her memoir The Woman in Me this October.



