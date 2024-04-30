Brighton Pride 2024: Attitude’s 5 picks for S Club’s main stage setlist

Brighton Pride 2024 is fast approaching, with Girls Aloud and Mika headlining the lineup for this year’s FABULOSO in the Park fundraiser held Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August in the city’s Preston Park.

But besides this year’s fabulous main acts are the equally as fabulous Billy Porter, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and Gabrielle – as well as a little pop troupe you may have heard of called S Club.

While we count down the days and minutes until the 90s favourites hit the Brighton & Hove Pride FABULOSO main stage, we’ve listed the five tracks we’re praying for S Club to bring to the party.

Don’t forget – tickets are already on sale for FABULOSO in the Park. Get yours by clicking here.

The lineup for Brighton & Hove Pride 2024 (Image: Provided)

1. Don’t Stop Moving

Setting the tone for the entire weekend with its declaration of unstoppable energy, this track will no doubt get us all showing the crowds that we in fact know every dance step and have no shame in admitting it, including the deck-scratching DJ moves.

2. Reach

As the go-to song that gets everyone putting down their cocktail and shimmying over to the dancefloor the moment the opening bars kick in, we’re picturing thousands in the Brighton sunshine reaching for the stars to this one.

3. S Club Party

While philosophers pondered this for centuries, S Club finally answered the question of what IS the best party through this seminal work of modern entertainment released in 1999.

4. Bring It All Back

S Club probably have the biggest catalogue of catchy, upbeat numbers of any group – we challenge you to find more. And this track is the group at their finest, as their debut song that brought the world to the attention of the Fab 7.

5. Two In A Million

After all those body-slams and handstands in the grass, we’ll need some time to recover. And this song is the perfect one to sway along to as we conserve our energy for the day and night ahead.