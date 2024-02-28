A Bridget Jones sequel is reportedly underway: Everything we know so far

A Bridget Jones’s Diary series sequel is reportedly underway, set as a follow-up to 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby.

A fourth movie in the popular franchise starring Renée Zellweger is due to begin filming in May, according to MailOnline. The first film in the series was 2001’s Bridget Jones’s Diary.

The as-yet-unnamed ‘Bridget Jones 4’ is believed to be based on creator Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, which is set four years after the death of Mark Darcy and sees Bridget returning to the dating scene.

Trailer for Bridget Jones’s Baby

In the book, Bridget ponders a series of “modern dilemmas,” including, “Is it better to die of Botox or die of loneliness because you’re so wrinkly?” and “Is it wrong to lie about your age when online dating?,” according to its official synopsis.

Notably, character Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth in the movie series) has died in the book, leaving Bridget to raise her two children as a single mother. However, the movie’s storyline may deviate from this, given the character’s popularity.

In Bridget’s last big-screen outing, we saw her involved in a paternity triangle with Mark Darcy and one-night-stand Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey). The father is revealed to be Mark, who marries Bridget in the movie’s final scene.

Which characters will the Bridget Jones sequel include?

Despite being released three years after the book Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, Bridget Jones’s Baby doesn’t follow the storyline of the 2013 novel, instead being based on columns Fielding wrote for The Independent between 2005 and 2006..

Previous staple character Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) was absent from the movie, which opened with Bridget attending a memorial for the globe-trotting philanderer after he has supposedly died in an aeroplane crash.

However, a newspaper cutting is shown in the closing scenes saying he’s been found alive, suggesting the character may return.

When is ‘Bridget Jones 4’ being released?

Though no official announcements have been made, with filming reportedly beginning in April 2024, the earliest we should expect a release date would be sometime in 2025.