Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy trailer drops – and it looks like classic Bridge

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy has released its first trailer – and while we’re over the moon to see the charming Renée Zellweger back in action, we’re sorry to have lost a fan favourite character.

Indeed, the preview shows Bridget single again after being widowed four years earlier after her husband Mark Darcy (played by Colin Firth) was killed on a humanitarian mission in the Sudan.

Renée Zellweger on the set of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Image: Peacock)

Now a single mother to nine-year-old Billy and four-year-old Mabel, Bridge raises her children with help from her loyal friends and even her former lover, Daniel Cleaver (Grant).

“You’re effectively a nun – a very, very naughty nun”

In the clip, Bridge’s mates are seen ribbing her for her celibacy (some things never change) – while old flame Daniel tells her: “You’re effectively a nun – a very, very naughty nun.”

Directed by Michael Morris, the film also stars Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall.

Renée will return for the fourth instalment of the franchise on 14 February 2025.

The series started with Bridget Jones’s Diary in 2001, and is based on Helen Fielding’s iconic fictional character created in the 90s.

The three previous films — Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001), Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) and Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) — have earned more than $800 million worldwide.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy: the official synopsis



Pressured by her Urban Family — Shazzer, Jude and Tom, her work colleague Miranda, her mother, and her gynaecologist Dr. Rawlings (Oscar winner Emma Thompson) — to forge a new path toward life and love, Bridget goes back to work and even tries out the dating apps, where she’s soon pursued by a dreamy and enthusiastic younger man (White Lotus’s Leo Woodall). Now juggling work, home and romance, Bridget grapples with the judgment of the perfect mums at school, worries about Billy as he struggles with the absence of his father, and engages in a series of awkward interactions with her son’s rational-to-a-fault science teacher (Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor).