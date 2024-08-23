Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy cast revealed, and how to watch the trailer

The cast of the fourth installment of the Bridget Jones movie franchise has been unveiled, alongside the trailer and poster for the much-antipated sequel.

Titled Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, the film is set to hit UK cinemas on 14 February 2025.

The poster for Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (Image: Universal)

The newly released poster features Renée Zellweger’s Bridget clutching her trusty diary and pen. The tagline, “New decade, New diary”, hints at fresh adventures for everyone’s favourite hapless heroine.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy trailer

[Spoilers ahead]

The new Bridget Jones trailer has yet to be released online, with it being shown exclusively in cinemas at sceenings of romantic drama It Ends With Us for now.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse of Bridget’s new chapter as a single mother of two, supported by her long-standing friends Sharon (Sally Phillips), Jude (Shirley Henderson), and Tom (James Callis).

In a delightful twist, Hugh Grant makes his grand return as the roguish Daniel Cleaver. Absent from the previous film, Bridget Jones’s Baby and at one point presumed dead, Cleaver is seen in the trailer mixing cocktails while babysitting Bridget’s children. True to form, he dubs the concoction a “dirty bitch” – a callback to one of his lines from the original film.

The star-studded cast sees several new additions, including Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall as potential love interests for Bridget. Isla Fisher, Josette Simon, Nico Parker, and Leila Farzad also join the ensemble, bringing fresh energy to the franchise.

Familiar faces return as well, with Emma Thompson reprising her role as the straight-talking Dr Rawlings. Jim Broadbent and Gemma Jones are set to warm hearts once again as Bridget’s parents, Colin and Pamela Jones.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy plotline

The film, based on Helen Fielding’s 2013 novel of the same name, follows Bridget as she navigates the challenges of motherhood, dating, and self-discovery in her 50s.

In the book, the story is set four years after the death of Mark Darcy, with Bridget returning to the dating scene. However, it’s unclear if the film will follow this storyline exactly, given Mark Darcy’s popularity in the series.

While plot details remain under wraps, fans can expect the perfect blend of humour, heart, and quintessentially British charm that has defined the series.