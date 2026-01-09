Bretman Rock reveals most disappointing celebrity encounter after awkward Coachella meeting

Social media star Bretman Rock has opened up about his most disappointing celebrity encounter, recalling the moment he met Vanessa Hudgens at Coachella in 2017/18.

“I don’t like her,” Bretman said on the Sweet or Savory Podcast in December, recalling a moment when the actress thought he was trying to get her attention… she was mistaken.

“I was friends with the SugarBearHair CEO,” the former Attitude cover star explained, recalling that both he and the actress were on a brand trip. “I remember her talking to him – obviously, I was trying to get his attention.”

“I was always Team Sharpay” – Bretman Rock recalling an awkward encounter with Vanessa Hudgens

Bretman continued: “So I’m waving, not at her, and she looks at me and tries to hide. I’m like, ‘First of all, I’m not saying hi to you. I was always Team Sharpay.'”

Hudgens rose to prominence as Gabriella Montez in Disney cult classic High School Musical, alongside Ashley Tisdale, where the pair were pitted against each other in a rivalry involving Zac Efron’s character, Troy Bolton.

“Bitch, I’m not a fan,” Bretman added. “She had another person there, grabbed her hand, and made her stand in front of her to block me.”

The YouTube veteran recalled: “At that point, I was walking towards them to say hi to the SugarBearHair CEO – because that’s why we were there,” adding that he felt the actress was acting entitled.

“You’re not above me, I’m not under you” – Bretman said about Hudgens after their encounter at Coachella

“You’re not above me, I’m not under you. I’m Filipino, you can’t even like your own people,” he said, referring to Hudgens’s mixed Filipina and English heritage.

On the other hand, Bretman spoke highly of supermodel Adriana Lima, whom he met at New York Fashion Week in 2017.

(Image: Attitude)

He dubbed the Victoria’s Secret superstar his absolute “favourite” celebrity run-in, describing how “cool” she was – so much so that the pair have followed each other on social media ever since.

The Beauty content creator was the star of the Attitude digital cover in 2023, where he spoke about his larger than life social media presence.

“I hope something that our generation figures out one day is that we all want attention, but what do you do when you have it?” he said.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.