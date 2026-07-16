Bradley Riches says he was robbed upon returning from Heartstopper Forever premiere

Bradley Riches was robbed upon returning to his home in Leeds following the Heartstopper Forever premiere on 14 July 2026.

Posting to social media the next day (15 July), Riches shared a mirror selfie, captioned: “Always sharing the highs and the lows on here.”

“This week started so perfectly. I got back from the Heartstopper premiere after having the best time… only to come home and find out I’d been robbed.”

Bradley Riches was robbed of his car and coffee truck, Bradley’s Bar & Cafe

Riches revealed that his car had been stolen, but what broke his heart the most was that his coffee truck, Bradley’s Bar & Cafe, had also been taken.

“Two things I’ve worked so incredibly hard for, gone just like that. I’m absolutely heartbroken,” wrote Riches.

Riches and his husband, Scott Johnston, announced their portable coffee shop on 25 May via their brand’s official Instagram page. The business was set up at The New Inn Eccup every Saturday from 8am to 2pm.

“We’re absolutely devastated” – Riches announcing his portable coffee shop had been stollen

Announcing the loss of their coffee bar on the company’s social media page, Riches and his husband wrote: “We’re absolutely devastated. After everything we’ve put into building our little business, it’s incredibly upsetting to see it taken away like this.”

Issuing a public call for help, they added: “We’re asking everyone in the Leeds and Bradford area to please keep an eye out. Even the smallest piece of information could make a huge difference. If you think you’ve seen the trailer, the car, or anything that you think might be connected, please send us a private message as soon as possible. We’d be so grateful.”

Riches received a wave of support in the comments following the devastating news, with Celebrity Big Brother co-star David Potts writing: “Sending you so much love my baby! Absolute scum bags.”

Riches appears in the upcoming Heartstopper Forever film

Tiana Biscuit, a drag performer who sang at the couple’s wedding, wrote: “Oh darling, I’m so sorry.”

Riches appears in the upcoming Heartstopper Forever film, the final instalment of Netflix’s coming-of-age drama, starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

Created by author Alice Oseman, Heartstopper Forever will arrive exclusively on Netflix on 17 July 2026.