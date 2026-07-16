Lana Del Rey reveals second new album as she shares update on long-awaited Stove

Lana Del Rey has announced that her long-awaited album Stove will be accompanied by a second, separate record.

The singer shared the update in a lengthy Instagram post, saying she expects to complete the companion album within the next month before sending both projects to vinyl. While Del Rey did not explicitly confirm the title, fans believe the second record is called Spyda after spotting the word handwritten in artwork she shared alongside the announcement. Neither record has been given a release date.

She first announced the project that eventually became Stove in early 2024 under the title Lasso. It was later renamed The Right Person Will Stay before becoming Stove, with several planned release dates passing as the singer continued working on the material. Del Rey has since released the singles ‘Henry, Come On’, ‘Bluebird’ and ‘White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter’, while previewing additional songs during live performances.

“And as the years went by, came a beautiful, secondary album…” – Lana Del Rey on Spyda

In her latest update, Del Rey said the past four years had shaped both records.

She wrote, “So much has happened over the last four years, so much time waiting for things to come together and so much time wondering if it was ok that things were falling apart. Patience was the key, and in between the songs came new thoughts about old friends and new dreams and from the doubt of whether the tree I had been planting would grow – came new sprouts and so grew a new rose bush underneath the willow-…A large companion album, compiled by as many people as I could find to help me gather my thoughts about how much was changing.”

The Blue Jeans hitmaker described Stove as the first album to be completed, writing: “Is so lovely and intact as it was intended to be-a classic album if I may say, a lot of of which we’ve toured and you’ve heard – but not all of it. Thank you to everybody involved.”

According to Del Rey, continuing work on Stove ultimately led to a second project taking shape.

“And as the years went by, came a beautiful, secondary album… A commentary of sorts on everything that has been going on, and the patience that was required- and the trust I had to have that not all the things that weren’t working was just because of me. I’m grateful for all my collaborators, I guess it took what it took to finish it. I need a month to finish putting it together, and then send my two albums to vinyl,” she added.

“It certainly is two of my most beautiful pieces of work” – Del Rey on Stove and Spyda

Del Rey ended her post by thanking fans for their patience and describing the pair as “two of my most beautiful pieces of work”.

She concluded, “Thank you for waiting. It certainly is two of my most beautiful pieces of work, rooted in what I thought would be made out of growth and joy but was peppered with a secondary compilation of songs that sprouted from doubt, hopefulness, and the understanding that new beginnings truly mean starting completely fresh and over. When life decides to send you down another river, it’s really not your choice and it’s truly an adventure of its own.

“I wrote about it. Now it’s time to trust the process and go downstream. I’m so grateful to everyone who’s still on board with me. And of course, I wish the best to everyone who stayed on land. Of course I understand.”