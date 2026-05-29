Boy George reveals he wants to write a future British entry for Eurovision

Boy George has planted the seed to write a song for a future UK Eurovision entry after missing out on the grand final at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026.

The Culture Club singer appeared as a guest performer with San Marino’s entry, Italian singer Senhit, who was eliminated in the first semi-final on 12 May.

Despite his early exit, George stayed positive. Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, he said the experience “was really mad”.

“I would have liked to have got through to the final” – Boy George on his Eurovision 2026 entry with San Marino

“I mean, I would have liked to have got through to the final to see whether we got any of the nul points, or whatever. Because that’s what you go for,” he exclaimed.

George criticised France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, also known as the Big Four, who automatically qualify for the final due to making the largest financial contributions to the European Broadcasting Union year after year.

“I think it’s weird that it’s not an even playing field, you know?” said George, before making his bid to write a future UK Eurovision song.

“Well, I’d like to write the British entry” – George making his bid to write a future UK Eurovision entry

“Well, I’d like to write the British entry. That would be something I would like to do. That’s something I would like to do, so I’m putting it out there,” he stated.

Why? “Because I think, also, I don’t know why we’re so unpopular. Come on, we’ve given the world such great music! We’re known for our great music!”

UK entry Sam Battle, also known as Look Mum No Computer, received exactly one point in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, finishing in 25th place.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 faced boycott calls over Israel’s participation

This is not the first time the UK has finished last. The UK received zero points in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, finishing in 26th place with an entry from James Newman.

Ahead of this year’s shows, the contest faced controversy and boycott calls over Israel’s participation in the contest due to the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

Earlier this year, artists including Paloma Faith and Brian Eno signed an open letter urging a boycott unless Israel was excluded from the competition. Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland and the Netherlands are not participating, in protest.