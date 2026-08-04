Boy George criticises Bandcamp for removing pro-Israel song from platform

Boy George has criticised Bandcamp for removing his artist profile following the release of his pro-Israel song ‘We Will Dance Again’.

The singer shared a video on Instagram telling fans the track was no longer available through the platform. In the caption, he wrote: “What a bunch of c***s!”

“The drama continues,” George said.

Why did Bandcamp remove Boy George’s song?

“Sadly Bandcamp have removed my profile, so anyone trying to get a copy of ‘We Will Dance Again’ will have to wait until I record it and find a way to put it out.

“Also they’ve taken money, so hopefully Bandcamp will refund that money. It’s very disappointing and obviously, if you’ve got the track already, make videos, play it on the internet. Play it everywhere, get it heard.”

Bandcamp told NME the song was removed because it breached the platform’s Acceptable Use & Moderation Policy on AI-generated music, rather than because of its subject matter.

“The track was removed based on violation of our Acceptable Use & Moderation Policy, which in specific regard to this case, prohibits music and audio that is wholly or in substantial part created, composed, or generated by artificial intelligence. Any track that meets our Acceptable Use & Moderation Policy is always welcome on Bandcamp.”

What is ‘We Will Dance Again’ about?

George previously said he used artificial intelligence while creating We Will Dance Again. Earlier this year, Bandcamp updated its moderation policy to prohibit music that is wholly or substantially created using AI.

Released last month, ‘We Will Dance Again’ was inspired by George’s visit to the Nova Music Festival Exhibition in London, which commemorates those killed and taken hostage during the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023.

The Culture Club frontman later said he wrote the song after meeting people affected by the attacks, including Michael and Lisa Marlowe, whose son Jake was killed while trying to help others.

Responding to discussion around the song, George said it was intended to be “pro-peace”.

The song opens with the lyric, “You say genocide, I say war”

“The suggestion that I feel no compassion for Palestinians is both untrue and absurd. I am devastated for the loss of the innocent lives on both sides of this war and I call for peace,” he said.

“I have read members of the press calling me a ‘genocide denier’, yet those who deny the suffering of Israelis are given a free pass.

“The Nova Festival is a mirror of my world as a DJ and I have played many such festivals, including in Israel, so it resonated with me and I felt compelled to write something. I could have been there, and we know that there were people from more than 40 countries who were. I felt these deep emotions and I wrote this song for them.”

The song opens with the lyric, “You say genocide, I say war.”

“I come from a place of peace. I am a Jew-loving, trans-hugging queer hippy and my mother would be proud of me” – George

George later wrote that supporting Jewish friends did not mean he supported the war or opposed Palestinians.

“I understand that it is uncomfortable to defend your friends when a war like this is raging, but the woman who sells me bagels is not to blame, neither is my doctor or publicist, manager, ex-boyfriend or my thousands of Jewish friends. This song is for them.

“I come from a place of peace. I am a Jew-loving, trans-hugging queer hippy and my mother would be proud of me.”

Since releasing the track, George has withdrawn from his scheduled appearance as King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium. He has also parted ways with his record label manager Tony Pontius after he declined to release the song through BGP.