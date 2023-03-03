Boy George responds to Adam Lambert’s haunting cover of Culture Club’s Do You Really Want To Hurt Me

Boy George has lavished praise on Adam Lambert’s cover of the Culture Club classic ‘Do You Really Want To Hurt Me’.

Adam performed a mysterious, haunting rendition of the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday [2 March 2023].

And the 41-year-old killed it! Watch below.

The star’s new album, High Drama, is a collection of covers such as Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Holding Out For a Hero’ and Kings of Leon’s ‘Sex On Fire’.

“Flawless”

Responding on Twitter to Adam’s emotional Fallon performance, Culture Club frontman Boy George said: “Flawless, @adamlambert baby flawless.”

A man of few words. But they’re all the right ones!

Replying to The Boy, Adam himself said on Twitter: “That means the world @BoyGeorge.”

The pair have long been known as close friends and kindred spirits. In 2021, Adam appeared on the cover of Attitude and was interviewed by George.

Speaking about the cover during an interview on The View yesterday, Adam said of Boy George: “I thought of doing this song, and I hadn’t told him yet.”



“So I was like, ‘Well let me get the thing done, and see if it’s any good,” Adam furthermore explained. “And then, I’ll send it to him.’ So I sent it to him. And he loved it. Which was a big relief.”



‘Do You Really Want To Hurt Me’ was released in 1982, and reached number one in the UK and number two in the US. It is among the top 100-selling songs of all time.