Boots producer reveals season 2 plot after surprise Netflix cancellation

Boots producer Brent Miller has confirmed that the storyline for season 2 was already outlined before Netflix cancelled the series, revealing what the team had planned.

It was announced on 15 December that the hit gay marine series would not be renewed for a second season on the streaming platform, without explanation, leaving fans confused.

Rubbing salt into the wound, Miller confirmed that the plot for a second series was already well underway, telling Variety that the team “had always intended to take the boys to war”.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the show we made” – Brent Miller on Boots season 1

“I do feel so grateful that we were able to make the show – and I couldn’t be more proud of the show we made,” said the producer.

Created by Andy Parker, based on Greg Cope White’s book The Pink Marine, the series followed former Attitude cover star Miles Heizer as Cameron Cope, a closeted gay marine exploring his sexuality in the 1990s military, a time when gay officers were banned.

Fans and actors, such as Nicholas Logan and Heizer have expressed frustration and speculated about political influence: “Thank you so much to everyone who fought to get this show made,” wrote the former cover star.

In light of the deaths of filmmaker Rob and his wife Michelle Reiner, two trailblazers in the film industry for LGBTQ+ rights and marriage equality, Miller paid homage to the pair.

“I’m rather confident he would’ve reacted with disappointment” – Miller reflecting on Rob Reiner’s death and LGBTQ+ advocacy

“Had he [Rob] heard the news of our cancellation prior to the Reiner tragedy, I’m rather confident he would’ve reacted with disappointment,” he said.

“He would’ve been proud to know that the last show to bear his name was so meaningful to so many in the 196 countries Netflix serves,” Miller added.

The series was also produced by Norman Lear, a TV producer and writer well known for shows like All in the Family, which coincidentally starred Rob Reiner.

Reiner was friends with Boots producer Norman Lear who starred alongside the late actor in his acting debut

Lear was Reiner’s boss and mentor during All in the Family in the 1970s. Reiner played Lear’s character’s son on the show, where he began his rise to fame and his LGBTQ+ advocacy journey.

As the Lear family wrote in a statement this week: “The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michelle Reiner. Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world.”

The letter continued: “Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michelle spent every breath trying to make this country a better place, and they pursued that through their art, their activism, their philanthropy, and their love for family and friends.”

Remembering those closest to the late couple, the family concluded: “Lyn Lear remained very close with them and said, ‘The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft.’”

