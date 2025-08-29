Boots: Miles Heizer on working with fellow out gay actor Max Parker on new Netflix show

Miles Heizer has revealed all about working with Boots cast mates Max Parker, Vera Farmiga and Liam Oh in a new interview with Attitude.

The 13 Reasons Why actor returns to Netflix for the new show, about closeted teen Cameron, who joins the Marine Corps to escape bullying back home.

Parker, who played gay character Luke on ITV soap Emmerdale from 2019–2021, plays the formidable Sgt. Sullivan in Boots – a contrast to the gentle and sweet Cameron.

“Our connection is so different in real life!” says Miles

“He’s so different than in real life,” says Heizer of his co-star. “It’s incredible. He’s so intense and intimidating. I was so impressed. Because, again, our connection is so different in real life.”

On Oscar-nominee Vera, known for roles in Bates Motel and The Conjuring franchise, Miles said: “I had to do a screen test with her before I booked the job. I’m like, ‘This is going to make me look like the worst actor on the planet, doing scenes with Vera Farmiga.’”

“But she’s the most warm, welcoming person,” he added of his on-screen mum. “No ego. It was really incredible.”

Speaking about Liam Oh, who plays Cameron’s straight best friend, Ray, Miles told us: “They could not have cast a better person. We got along so well. He’s the complete antithesis to every stereotype or trope of straight men. He’s the most open, accepting, wonderful, supportive person. I was lucky to portray that with someone where I was legitimately having that relationship off-set.”

Boots hits Netflix on 9 October.

Boots: the official longline



“The series follows directionless, closeted Cameron Cope and his best friend Ray McAffey, the son of a decorated Marine, as they join a diverse group of recruits. Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits. With sharp wit and plenty of heart, Boots is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world — even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind.”