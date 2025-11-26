Billy Porter reveals he received a letter from Prince William after sepsis diagnosis

Billy Porter was sent a get-well soon card from former Attitude cover star Prince William after he announced he was diagnosed with sepsis in September.

Porter was forced to pull out of the Broadway production of Cabaret due to a “serious” case of the life-threatening infection.

He revealed after the announcement by the show’s producers, The Prince of Wales sent a get-well card to him with a heartfelt message.

“That’s the kind of human being he is” – Billy Porter on Prince William sending him a get-well card

Speaking to Hello, he said: “He heard that I was ill and he sent me a get-well card… That’s the kind of human being he is.”

The Tony award-winning actor met William in South Africa last year (2024) when he co-hosted the fourth edition of the Prince’s Earthshot Prize.

Porter praised the future king’s character: “He’s very grounded, very kind, very present to everybody around him at all time,” he said. “His kindness and his presence have no bounds.”

Despite no official update on his diagnosis since he was replaced in Cabaret, he is starring in the Christmas Karma film alongside Kunal Nayyar, Eva Longoria and Boy George.

Porter plays the Ghost of Christmas Present, a modern twist on the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol, which began screening in UK cinemas on 14 November.

“As a 56-year-old black gay church ‘sissy'” – Porter reflecting on how far he has come in his career

He highlighted how culture has changed for him, growing up as minority in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, describing that rising to stardom has been “magical”.

“As a 56-year-old black gay church ‘sissy’ who entered this market in the Eighties, there has been enormous change,” the actor said.

Prince William himself has previously appeared on the front cover of Attitude Magazine in 2017, in a historic moment, marking the first member of the British royal family to appear on the cover of a gay magazine.

In his interview, he affirmed himself as as LGBTQ+ ally: “No one should be bullied for their sexuality or any other reason and no one should have to put up with the kind of hate that these young people have endured in their lives.”

