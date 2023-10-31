Big Brother’s Hallie on why she waited to open up about trans identity on-screen

Big Brother evictee Hallie has explained why she waited until day two to share with her housemates she is a trans woman.

The 18-year-old was the third contestant to be sent home packing from the Big Brother house at the end of last week.

But she hasn’t been short of love from fans since exiting the house, and was met with an incredible reception during the live show.

Fans may remember the teen decided not to tell her housemates about her trans identity when she entered the house, but eventually did so on the second day.

Speaking to Attitude after her eviction, she told us the reason why: “I went in there knowing I wanted to be loud and proud, because trans visibility is very important.

“But on the first day, I just wanted to be aware of the housemates, and see if they were genuine or not. How open-minded are they all?”

Luckily, Hallie soon sussed the rest of the housemates were “so open-minded and respectful”, and continued: “I felt comfortable enough to share that with them on the second day.

“Honestly the response I got from them all was amazing, and it has been amazing since. They’ve been asking so many questions, and they’ve been wanting to hear about my journey.

She added: “They’re just all such lovely people, and they’ve been so supportive with me.”

Elsewhere, she spoke of some of the external support she’s received since leaving the house, with several well-known DM slides.

Hallie explained: “Honestly, [the support has] been amazing, I’ve had a few celebs reach out.

“For example, Ella from MAFS UK, she has been amazing. She messaged me as soon as I got out [the house] and told me that if I ever want to talk, she will be there.

“All the support and love has been amazing. I’m really appreciative of it honestly. I’ve been feeling alive, I feel on top of the world right now!”

Hallie is not the first trans contestant to enter the famous Big Brother house. Nadia Ahmada won the show back in 2004.

Elsewhere, trans man Luke Anderson took the win nearly a decade later, in 2012.