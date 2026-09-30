Big Brother’s Frankie reveals he came out as bisexual to girlfriend before entering the house

Big Brother housemate Frankie Taber has revealed that he came out as bisexual to his girlfriend before entering the reality TV house, describing it as a “big thing”.

Speaking to Big Brother in the Diary Room during last night’s episode (29 September), the 23-year-old marketing manager opened up about his decision to come out on the show earlier in the series.

“I came on here to, obviously, come out, say I’m bisexual and stuff,” he said. “It was a big thing for me, especially at this time, more than anyone else, to be honest.”

“My girlfriend was very good about it” – Frankie Taber on coming out as bisexual to his girlfriend

Frankie said his girlfriend had been supportive about his journey. “My girlfriend was very good about it,” he explained. “We do have a very, very strong bond.”

The housemate said the couple had been together for “four or five years” and when he came out, she “didn’t really care, to be honest,” he said.

Frankie worries about his family on the outside

His comments came as he reflected on his actions the previous night, when he tore down a barricade blocking access to the housemates’ wardrobes.

Frankie explained that his “crash out” came amid the worries he had been carrying while inside the Big Brother house, including concerns about his family and life outside the show.

“I sit there worrying about my family. My father. You know what I mean? I have a lot of worries about the outside world of here,” he said.

Frankie says he’ll come out as bisexual to his Big Brother housemates

Frankie was also asked whether he had discussed his bisexuality with his fellow housemates.

“I’m sure I’ll bring up the topic to some people,” he said. “But I’m sure it will come into conversation at one time or another, for sure,” he added.

However, Frankie’s revelation about his girlfriend has caused some confusion among viewers after a moment from episode two resurfaced, in which he said he and his ex-girlfriend had grown closer before entering the Big Brother house.

Does Frankie have a girlfriend?

When asked why they had broken up, Frankie previously said it was down to “personal reasons” and that he would let his housemates know when he felt comfortable.

The comments have since prompted viewers to question the timeline of Frankie’s relationships and his decision to come out as bisexual before entering the Big Brother house.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.