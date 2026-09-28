Big Brother’s Frankie says he feels like a ‘ticking time bomb’ in tense House of Nothing preview

In a new snippet shared to Big Brother‘s social media, housemate Frankie Taber appears to “crash out” during the House of Nothing twist.

Last night (27 September), viewers saw the contestants stripped of their belongings, furniture, food, cutlery and more, leaving them with nothing but sheets on the bedroom floor – and everything to gain.

Wardrobes were forced shut, and tensions escalated as another argument broke out between Rochelle Rackham and Johanne Cade.

Johanne slates Frankie on Big Brother

Sneak Peek 🫣 The House of Nothing is giving the Housemates EVERY reason to crash out 🙈 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/yEYH94w9Cf — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 28, 2026

As viewers gear up for another episode full of drama, Big Brother has shared a preview of what’s to come. Frankie, who came out as bisexual earlier in the programme, appears to be at the centre of the drama.

Johanne, who has continued to voice her concerns about Frankie’s authenticity to other housemates, continued to slam the 23-year-old marketing manager in the clip.

“Frankie has never been on the stove. Is that his name? He knows nothing, nothing. And he doesn’t even know how to hold a fork,” she said.

“But this is the youth and they do not know how to hold a fork and a knife at the same time.”

Frankie says he’s “sick of this fucking place”

In another segment, Frankie said he feels like a “ticking time bomb”. He enters the bedroom and tears down the barricades blocking the wardrobes, causing concern among his housemates.

“Sick of this fucking place,” he said as he walked off.

Later in the episode, Frankie speaks to Philip Regan and Rhianna Collins in the garden. When Philip asks if he’s OK, Frankie replies: “Yeah, but I get very angry.”

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.