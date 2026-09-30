Ana Brnabić becomes first out lesbian to serve as president of a Balkan country

Ana Brnabić has become the first openly gay person to serve as president of a Balkan country, taking on the role of acting president of Serbia.

Brnabić assumed the duties of president on Monday (28 September), following Aleksandar Vučić’s resignation the previous day. She had been serving as Speaker of Serbia’s National Assembly and, under the country’s constitution, automatically takes over the presidential duties when the office becomes vacant.

Vučić resigned seven months before the end of his second term, saying he wanted to contest Serbia’s upcoming parliamentary election as an ordinary citizen. He is expected to seek the position of prime minister at the 25 October election.

How long will Ana Brnabić serve as acting president of Serbia?

Brnabić’s time as acting president will be limited. Serbian law states that the National Assembly speaker can replace the president for a maximum of three months, with a presidential election required during that period. Vučić said presidential elections must take place by the end of December.

The move marks another first for Brnabić, who entered government in 2016 as minister for public administration and local government.

A year later, she was appointed prime minister, becoming both Serbia’s first female prime minister and its first openly gay prime minister. She remained in the position until 2024, when she became president of the National Assembly.

What has Brnabić previously said about her sexuality?

Brnabić has previously spoken about the attention given to her sexuality. In an interview with the Guardian shortly after becoming prime minister in 2017, she said she did not intend to pursue LGBTQ+ legal reforms, despite being unable to marry her partner under Serbian law.

“I do not want to change people’s thinking by law,” she said.

Despite this, Brnabić became the first Serbian prime minister to attend Belgrade Pride, joining the event in September 2017.