Big Brother’s Frankie Taber comes out as bisexual in emotional Diary Room confession

Big Brother housemate Frankie Taber came out as bisexual in a moving Diary Room confessional last night (15 September).

The 23-year-old marketing manager from London appeared emotional at the beginning of yesterday’s episode as he revealed he hadn’t “slept one bit”.

“I feel like I went from a really big high to a really big low last night. Quick and all, the turnaround was weird. I went from high to straight low…” he said to housemates Johanne and Pauline.

Frankie Taber comes out as bisexual to Big Brother

He cryptically revealed that he came on Big Brother for various reasons, though one hit him harder than expected.

After composing himself through tears, Frankie said: “I knew it was gonna hit me, but I didn’t think it’d hit me early. It’s hit me straight away.”

Later in the episode, Frankie came out as bisexual in a Diary Room confession. He told Big Brother: “I’ve come on this show to come out, ’cause I’m bisexual and, like, I’ve been in pain for so long now, probably about a year and a half, two years.”

Frankie says he’s been carrying “guilt and shame” from being in the closet

“I mean, just the guilt and the shame that I’m carrying from it, and I don’t know, I just feel like I’ve let down a lot of people,” he said, in tears.

Big Brother replied: “Frankie, Big Brother doesn’t think you’ve let anyone down.”

The moment has been received with a wave of support online, with people praising his bravery. The Traitors star Freddie Fraser, who also recently came out as bisexual after he hard-launched his new boyfriend, Bailey Ramsden, wrote: “Big up you, Frankie boy.”

Former housemate Sam Ashby wrote: “Aw, Frankie. Someone give him a hug pls.” 2023 contestant Henry Southan also penned: “Anyone who’s ever had to come out will understand that overwhelming feeling of anxiety, followed by the biggest sense of relief. Such a lovely moment.”