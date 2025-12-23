Big Brother VIP Kosova fans are losing it over footage of hunky housemates washing each other in the shower

Big Brother VIP Kosova viewers are losing it over footage showing Klodian Mihaj and Londrim Mekaj showering together in the house.

The now-viral clip, which aired on the show’s 24/7 livestream, showed the pair helping wash each other, quickly setting social media alight.

Interest intensified further after Kosovan broadcaster Klan Kosova shared the footage on the show’s Instagram account.

In the comments, one viewer simply wrote, “Yum”, while another joked, “The male body is the best thing ever created.”

Who is Klodian Mihaj?

Mihaj is a reality star and model originally from Shkodër, Albania, who grew up in Italy. He is best known for appearing on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle: Italy this year.

Before TV fame, he worked in the hospitality industry and progressed to restaurant management, including at Venice’s Ristorante Riviera, while building a strong Instagram and TikTok following with modelling and lifestyle content.

Who is Londrim Mekaj?

Mekaj is a Kosovan singer and songwriter. He has released a run of singles since 2022, including ‘Ti Je’, ‘M’lujti’, ‘Zemer’, ‘Helem’, ‘Paramendo’ and ‘Prek’ – and his most recent track ‘EXIT’.

He’s gained wider recognition this year as a contestant on on the reality show, where he was voted a public favorite and served as captain of the week.

Over in Australia last month, Big Brother began airing naked shower scenes.

Controversy began when Big Brother seized the contestants’ luggage upon their arrival during the 9 November 2025 premiere, forcing housemates to live with minimal clothing.

Several contestants openly embraced the idea of bearing all in the shower behind the lightly frosted-glass cubicles, including Colin Ridley, Vinnie Brigante Mia Wijewardene, who remained unfazed by the presence of cameras.

Not everyone was willing to bare all. Contestants like Allana Jackson, Jane Marshall-Doherty and Emily Dale firmly rejected the idea, covering themselves up in swimwear.

