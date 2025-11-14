Big Brother Australia housemates divided over live-streamed naked shower scenes

Big Brother Australia has been airing naked shower scenes this week, with some contestants claiming it’s “easy”, while others remained “terrified” over nudity on the reality TV programme.

The controversy began when Big Brother seized the contestants’ luggage upon their arrival during the 9 November 2025 premiere, forcing housemates to live with minimal clothing.

Several contestants openly embraced the idea of bearing all in the shower behind the lightly frosted-glass cubicles, including Colin Ridley, Vinnie Brigante Mia Wijewardene, who remained unfazed by the presence of cameras.

“I can’t shower in jocks every night” – Big Brother housemate Vinnie Brigante on showering naked

“I’ll shower naked easily. Cameras or not, shower time is peaceful, plus I would like to say I believe I’m endowed, so I got nothing to hide. Open book,” said 21-year-old Colin.

Vinnie added: “I am Italian and with that you either get a beautiful beard or a hairy ass…I have the world’s hairiest ass, but I shaved it before going in so that’s no worry. I think I might have to (shower nude). I can’t shower in jocks every night.”

Not everyone was willing to bare all. Contestants like Allana Jackson, Jane Marshall-Doherty and Emily Dale firmly rejected the idea, covering themselves up in swimwear.

“I’m terrified” – Allana Jackson at the thought of showering naked on Big Brother

Allana said, “I’m terrified… I still haven’t decided yet,” about the idea of being naked on mainstream TV. “I guess you’ll have to watch and find out,” replied housemate Holly Young, with hesitation.

The debate has sparked nostalgia among longtime viewers, as this year’s sixteenth show has a live stream for the first time in years, reflecting the early 2000s Big Brother Uncut programme.

Big Brother Australia does not return to the explicit level of early 2000s Uncut, but partial nudity is now possible due to the live stream.

This season, the prize money starts at $100,000. However, housemates can add to the funds by completing various tasks.

Hosted by comedian Mel Tracina, the sixteenth series sees it’s return to orginal streaming service Network 10, following its cancellation on Nine Network and Seven Network.