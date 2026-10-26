Big Brother’s Frankie comes out as bisexual to housemate Lynx

Big Brother’s Frankie Taber came out as bisexual to housemate Lynx Noumey in last night’s episode (25 October), insisting his sexuality isn’t a game plan to win the show.

Frankie, who had already come out on Big Brother earlier in the series, opened up to Lynx after seeing his mother the previous day, when the housemates were reunited with their family members.

Big Brother’s Frankie comes out to Lynx

“You’re not going to look at me the same,” said Frankie. “I came out as bi when I first came on this show.”

“Why would I not look at you the same?” Lynx replied. “Are you insane?” he added.

“I’m worried. I hate it,” said Frankie. “The reason I was worried about my dad was because we are close, and I told him anyway, but doing it on TV is a completely different thing.”

The 23-year-old marketing manager from London came out in the second episode of the programme while speaking to Big Brother in the Diary Room.

Frankie comes out as bisexual to Big Brother

“I’ve come on this show to come out, ’cause I’m bisexual and, like, I’ve been in pain for so long now, probably about a year and a half, two years,” he said.

Explaining to Lynx why he wanted to come out on the show, Frankie said: “It was so built up, and I knew… I had no choice.”

Lynx is the second housemate Frankie has come out to, after telling Yasmin he was bisexual during the 12 October episode.

“You should be whoever you want to be” – Lynx reacts to Frankie coming out

Lynx told Frankie, “You should be whoever you want to be,” with Frankie adding that he was still processing it.

Frankie also spoke about his close-knit circle of friends back home, describing them as “tough boys”. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if they thought he had come out as bisexual on the show to win.

Earlier in the programme, Frankie told viewers that he had come out to his girlfriend of “four or five years” before entering the house.

Frankie said his girlfriend had been supportive of his journey. “My girlfriend was very good about it,” he explained. “We do have a very, very strong bond.”

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.