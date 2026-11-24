Three decades ago, across small bars in New Orleans, Louisiana, a dimple-cheeked drag queen with a razor-sharp tongue and an unconventional look made a name for herself by cutting down drunken hecklers and winning over audiences with her biting wit.

Named Roy Haylock, and better known as Bianca Del Rio, he became the first drag performer to headline Carnegie Hall and broke records for the largest sold-out drag show in UK history at the time. The self-proclaimed Queen of Mean and Drag Race icon has very little left to prove.

Now, as she prepares to bring her seventh solo stand-up tour, It Gets Bitter, to the UK and Ireland, Bianca’s tongue is as sharp as ever. Speaking to Attitude, she reflects on growing up outside conventional ideas of masculinity, the changing face of drag and why the world’s nonsense is best met with a healthy dose of bitterness.

After 30 years, have you turned getting into Bianca down to a perfect art or is it still an ordeal?

Oh yeah, well perfection depends on who’s looking at it. But I do have a quick process that I can do. You know, if there’s a photo shoot, you obviously want to take a longer time because it’s documented forever. But overall, I can slap it on rather quickly. I can get into it. Good hour is the best.





And would you ever let a glam team do it for you?

I don’t want people touching me. No, that’s more people you got to pay and more people in your face. It doesn’t appeal to me. Also, I’m a control freak, so I like to do everything myself. And if I allow somebody else to do my makeup, they might do something crazy… like blend.

Well, it’s also quite an iconic look, so it could be difficult when you’re the artist to have someone come in…

Thank you, Harry. Thank you, I want everyone to hear that.

But this is the thing. I know you’ve spoken before about how you came to land on the look of Bianca, and there’s practical elements to it too, with the big eyelashes to cover the nose. Sorry for saying that. They’re your own words, though…

Yeah, that’s fine.

Do you remember the first time that you looked in the mirror, and you had it, and you’re like, “This is her.”

Oh God, no, no, you’re always tweaking it as you go. I think there’s never been a moment where I’ve reached a plateau where I thought anything was good or right, whether it be material, whether it be wigs, whether it be look.

You’re always learning and you’re always picking up things as you go. Because the great thing about getting older is you can look back at a photo of yourself, or look back at some video, and you go, ‘What the fuck was I thinking?’ Because at that moment, I thought it was great.

So, things do change over a period of time. So I don’t ever think you hit that top peak pinnacle point. I think it’s just literally a process where you’re like, ‘Oh, well, this makes sense,’ or, ‘Oh, this is what’s working for me now.’

And when you get done up as Bianca, does it still feel transformative, or it’s just a bit like a work uniform?

I think the world got a little blurred for me after Drag Race, because here we were on a reality show where they were showing both sides of it: you in drag and you out of drag.

Prior to that, I really had nobody interested in what I was doing out of drag. Now people will see you out of drag and still call you Bianca. So, it’s all kind of merging for me at this point.

And I was going to ask you a bit about work-life balance. Now it’s hard, I think, in ‘showbiz’, especially when your persona is the work. Because you can still be Bianca and not be in drag.

Oh totally…

And still be Roy and maybe be in drag. So, for you, I know you said they’re blurred, but is where is the line that you like to go? Okay, ‘No, I’m off the clock’.

Oh no, I never had that approach. I mean, I have friends that act that way, and they take themselves very seriously as a performer, and they don’t like to be referred to as that name. They are very specific about who they are, and it’s an act.

I’m kind of blurred. I’m still a shit talking mess as a boy and as a drag queen.

You often get singled out as a comedian rather than specifically as a drag performer. Do you consider yourself a comedian first and foremost, or a drag queen? Not that the two are mutually exclusive, of course.

I think I’m a comedian in drag. I don’t look at it as a drag queen doing comedy, and I appreciate that. Because I think the joke should come before the look, it just happens to be part of the package.

I mean, there was a time when drag queens told me I wasn’t even a drag queen because I didn’t lip sync or I didn’t do the things that they do, which is really kind of funny.

Because as you mentioned earlier, I have been in drag for 30 years, so I’ve experienced all those different sides of drag. I have been a lip sync artist and a performer, and it wasn’t my thing. It wasn’t what I enjoyed the most, and that’s where I was able to then choose this path that I’m on now.

Bianca Del Rio – It Gets Bitter – UK Tour starts 31st March – tickets at myticket.co.uk.

To read this feature in full, check out Attitude Uncut: The New Masculinity Issue, available to read now on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.