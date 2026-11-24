Dutch transgender activist Jason Bhugwandass has died aged 28.

Bhugwandass, who was named Amsterdammer of the Year in 2022, announced his death in a statement published to Instagram on Friday (20 November).

He had experienced severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for years before developing functional neurological disorder (FND) and Lance-Adams syndrome, a rare movement disorder.

“As you know I have struggled for years with severe and complex post-traumatic stress” – Jason Bhugwandass in an Instagram post

His symptoms left him unable to walk, caused severe tics and meant he regularly needed emergency medical treatment. In the final weeks of his life, he was living in a nursing home because he could no longer manage independently.

After translation to English, he wrote, “Dear friends, neighbours and followers, I have passed away.

“As you know I have struggled for years with severe and complex post-traumatic stress. Over the past year I also got physically ill on top of that. My body stopped after I published my last report ‘Died Alone’. I developed functional neurological disorder (FNS) on top of Lance Adams Syndrome and my PTSD. These conditions reinforced each other, were progressive and refractory. My fight for better care for youth had become so destructive that I could no longer walk, had severe tics and had to be rushed to urgent care regularly. In the last weeks of my life I could no longer function on my own and therefore I lived in a nursing home (where I was taken very good care of by the way).

“I can only say that I did my best and that I look back on a life that was difficult and turbulent, but I have no regrets” – Bhugwandass

“In this life, with these experiences and these conditions, I could not realise my ambitions. Although I am intelligent, I could lose that insufficient. Someday I wanted to be a lawyer or a judge. In practice I became nothing at all.

“I can only say that I did my best and that I look back on a life that was difficult and turbulent, but I have no regrets. Within the circumstances I did what I intended to do in an identical hypothetical scenario. It cost me my entire health. Nevertheless I walk with my head held high, because I realise if I had known upfront that my body would go, I would have made the same choice. My life became unlivable, but the suffering of others became visible. That’s why it’s good.

“In recent weeks, besides anger, there was also some space for appreciation of who was there. I realise that besides a lot of enemies, I also had a lot of accomplices. I want to thank you for that.

“Dear people, take care of each other, children (in and out of youth care) and also please my pigeons.”

He concluded: “I do not wish recognition or words of praise from individuals and institutions who spoke negatively about me, hampered my work or discarded their morals when it turned to it. Please respect that.”

Who was Jason Bhugwandass?

Bhugwandass had spent a decade campaigning against abuse in the Netherlands’ closed youth care system, drawing on his own experiences as a teenager.

After being placed in youth care because of depression and suicidal thoughts, he spoke publicly about the treatment of vulnerable children inside the institutions.

In a 2019 interview with Dutch broadcaster Nieuwsuur, he said: “You could be taken to an isolation room for the slightest thing.”

His research later brought national attention to conditions in specialist psychiatric units. His 2024 report, ‘Eenzaam Gesloten’, documented allegations of physical, psychological and sexual abuse, alongside prolonged isolation.

The findings prompted an emergency parliamentary debate, inspections and the eventual closure of the units. A second report, ‘Died Alone’, published in June 2026, examined what happened to the young people after leaving the facilities.

“It is incredibly sad that Jason is no longer with us” – Rob Jetten on X

The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Rob Jetten paid tribute to Bhugwandass, saying he had given other survivors a voice.

He wrote on X, “There are no words. Deeply affected by the death of Jason Bhugwandass. The way he fought against abuses in youth care over the past few years deserves respect and appreciation.

“He gave those who had gone through similar experiences the voice that he himself had so desperately missed.

“It is incredibly sad that Jason is no longer with us. I wish all his loved ones and everyone who cared about him strength during this difficult time.”

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