At just 15, Dane Williams found himself standing in a casting room surrounded by ripped men in their twenties, all waiting to have their appearance scrutinised for a modelling gig. For the aspiring actor from Devon, who had begun modelling to make money and escape the confines of his hometown, it was a brutal introduction to an industry obsessed with beauty.

“I remember calling my mum after being like, ‘I feel really insecure,'” he recalls. “I’ve always struggled with body image. I’m never completely happy with my body.”

Now, having put the better part of a decade between himself and that experience he adds, “But by the sounds of it, with all the people in my life, none of us really ever are [happy with our bodies]”.

And it can be conflicting for a young emerging star when their key insecurity becomes an early defining factor of the work that comes their way. The freedom to look less than perfect appealed to Dane, “It’s fun to be ugly and messy as an actor”, he says. “Those are the parts that you want to do.”

Before he burst onto the screen earlier this year in Leo Reich’s Channel 4 sitcom It Gets Worse, Williams worked as a commercial model and trained at London’s Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, and was determined to escape the constraint of being seen exclusively as a romantic lead.

“I felt very much like a mannequin who was just kind of paid to look hot, really”

Dane Williams (Image: David Reiss)

“Modelling can be creatively fulfilling,” he says, “but I was doing a lot of commercial work, so the focus was the brand, looking good, and the clothes. I felt very much like a mannequin who was just kind of paid to look hot, really.”

Where modelling left him acutely conscious of appearance, acting offered something different, “I don’t think about how I look on screen at all. I love the fact that I can give something that’s more than just my look.” His early years spent training and modelling left him feeling “felt quite boxed in by being the pretty boy”. It took him a few years to break out of that and prove he “had more talent than just looks”.

And now, he admits, “I don’t give a fuck about any of that stuff. I feel like I’ve proved myself.”

In Reich’s Channel 4 and A24 co-produced sitcom, Williams portrays Aaron, a charming love-interest and antagonist who comes between a tight-knit group of friends.

And that’s how both Dane and the show’s creator, Reich saw Aaron, a “sexually ambiguous soft boy with a performative sincerity that borders on pretentious”, the character easily could have fallen into the cliche trappings of any television fuck boy, hiding behind his charm and confusion. But Dane approached Aaron seeing insecurity beneath questionable decisions. “He’s so confused and is carrying shame within himself,” he says, “he’s trying to be perceived to the world as a self-assured person who knows what they’re doing.”

“I was living a double life”

Dane Williams (Image: David Reiss)

It’s a contradiction that extends beyond Williams’ character, “I think everyone has a mask on, really,” he says, recognising a struggle that he and many peers faced at one point in young adulthood. “Especially in the early years, before you really find or accept yourself fully.”

“I was living a double life for a while, ” he jokes remembering his youth in Devon, “I did drama outside of school. I didn’t do any of the school plays. All my friends were football sports lads.”

Despite knowing from an early age that he wanted to pursue a career acting, Dane was reluctant to embrace his passion in front of his peers. “I was just too embarrassed and so concerned that doing the school play would be considered social suicide in my brain at that time, he admits.

“I regret that. I wish I had done the school plays, but at the same time I was trying to survive school and have an okay experience, which I did.”

Williams remembers his childhood in Devon fondly, highlighting its beautiful landscapes, coast and countryside. Like anywhere a young reactive grows up, it had its limitations, “it’s quite small-minded at times and wasn’t very diverse growing up”, he adds.

“The world was so cruel to him and to a lot of Black British people at that time”

Dane Williams (Image: David Reiss)

His parents, however, never discouraged his creative ambitions. His father had dreamed of becoming a dancer but faced considerable barriers growing up Black in 1970s Britain. “The idea of even just trying to climb your way in society was really difficult. Even schools back then had a token number of Black people, if they even considered letting them into dance schools.

“And I think that’s why it was important for him to really push for me to be able to have the opportunities that maybe he didn’t kind of have access to back then”, he notes. “The world was so cruel to him and to a lot of Black British people at that time. It’s kind of bittersweet and sad that that’s the case, but at the same time, he kind of paved the way for me to be able to do it.”

And with his future firmly on his mind, Dane wants to ensure he doesn’t get boxed in again, saying, “I want to be that multi-hyphenate creative that can do different things. I’m learning to trust myself and my ability. No one else is going to really believe in you more than yourself.”

Stream It Gets Worse on Channel 4 now.