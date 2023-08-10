Beyoncé supports trans community during Renaissance tour show: ‘Trans is beautiful’

Beyoncé has given a very clear message of support to the trans community during a recent show from her ongoing Renaissance tour.

In a clip, which was posted to TikTok, the global superstar can be seen suspended from wires at the MetLife Stadium.

A nearby fan holds up a sign which reads “trans is beautiful”, which then prompts the singer to repeat the words back to the crowd.

The moment has since gone viral after Orange Is The New Black actress Laverne Cox reposted the clip to her social media.

“Hearing Beyoncé proclaim this trans-affirming message, I don’t have words” – Laverne Cox

Cox recalls starting the hashtag #TransIsBeautiful back in 2015 to “empower trans and non-binary people.”

“This wasn’t about me,” she said. “This was and is for the people. Seeing it empower trans folks globally to embrace our special, anointed beauty lights me up on the inside.

“But hearing Beyoncé proclaim this trans-affirming message, I don’t have words. I may have cried a little.”

She also thanked the gig-goer who “evoked the beautiful moment” with their sign, and concluded: “Trans is indeed so beautiful.”

Fans in the comments were loving Beyonce’s gesture, with one commenting: “No fucking shaaay. If I have the queen’s support, what the fuck else would I care about?

Another noted: “With all this anti-Trans rhetoric rising we need to exclaim it louder than ever! #TransIsBeautiful.”

And now I’M crying. Bey really is that girl!!!” with someone else adding: “Beyonce got SUPERIOR VISION like wow.”

Beyonce has recently shown her allyship to the queer community elsewhere in the aftermath of the O’Shae Sibley killing.

Professional dancer Sibley, who was gay, had been voguing to Beyoncé’s Renaissance album when he became the victim of a homophobic attack.

Posting on her website since Saturday Beyoncé touchingly wrote: “REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY.”