Beyoncé unveils Renaissance Act II and two new tracks as fans react

It’s official! Beyoncé has confirmed the release date of Renaissance Act II and there are two tracks already streaming now.

The superstar made the announcement during the US Super Bowl on Sunday (11 February) night. It came after an advert Beyoncé starred in for Verizon where she repeatedly tried to break the internet.

With Veep actor Tony Hale the ‘COZY’ singer tries performing in space, creating a Beyoncé AI robot, and tries to run for Beyoncé of the United States.

At the end of the ad, Beyoncé said: “OK, they ready. Drop the new music.” After that ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ’16 Carriages’ appeared on streaming services. Beyoncé also released a separate video on her social channels confirming that Renaissance Act II would be available on 29 March.

The teaser shows Beyoncé driving through a dry and dusty landscape listening to country/folk music. Meanwhile, people admire a giant sign of her with the song title ‘Texas Hom ‘Em’.

It all points to a country focus for the follow-up to 2022’s Renaissance album, which focused on disco and house music, paying homage to the Black and queer communities at the heart of those genres.

After the release of Renaissance Beyoncé confirmed it was the first of three parts.

The response to the announcement was, as expected, wild. Commenting on the above teaser, one person wrote: “Lawd i need to take a seat!! Thank youuuu”. Another added: “OMFGGGGG” while someone else typed: “SO READY FOR THE COUNTRY ERA.”

On X, formerly Twitter, one fan shared an image of their outfit for the Renaissance World Tour writing: “I went to act i dressed for act ii!!!!”

I went to act i dressed for act ii!!!! #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/3byXJqSTcn — YOUR FAVORITE CD🧡 (@iamcarlosdwayne) February 12, 2024

Another fan reacted to the new music by typing: “How sick are you muva?!”

Act II of Renaissance will be streaming on Friday 29 March 2024.