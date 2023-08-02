Beyoncé gives Madonna a shout-out at New Jersey gig: ‘We love you’

In a fab display of icons are loving icons right now (which we are loving in turn!) Beyoncé gave Madonna a shout-out at a recent gig.

While performing her Renaissance World Tour at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday (31 July) Queen Bey called out to her fellow pop queen.

“Big shoutout to the queen. Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you,” the 41-year-old ‘COZY’ singer called out during ‘BREAK MY SOUL’.

Footage and images shared on social media shows the ‘Vogue’ singer watching the gig, one of her first public outings in a while, from a VIP section.

Beyoncé gives Madonna who was in the audience, a shout out ❤️😍#Madonna #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/N3hvr9eYJB — Matt #MadonnaAustralia (@GregvsMatt) July 31, 2023

Madonna has also shared images of the two stars backstage with the ‘Holiday’ singer’s children after the show. On Instagram Madonna thanked Bey for the “magnificent” show

Madonna and Beyoncé meet backstage (Image: Instagram/@madonna)

Madonna was hospitalised in June due to a sudden illness. Last month she said she was on “the road to recovery.”

“You Are Masterpiece Genius”

The lovely moment is the latest between the two pop divas and gay icons.

They collaborated on ‘Break My Soul (THE QUEENS Remix)’ which saw Beyoncé interpolate Madonna’s 1990 ‘Vogue’ and rework the lyrics and Madonna’s original vocals.

Afterward, Queen Bey sent a bouquet of flowers to Madonna with the note reading: “Thank You, Queen. I’m So Grateful For You. You Have Opened Up So Many Doors For So Many Woman. You Are Masterpiece Genius.

“Thank You For Allowing Me To Sing In Your Song And Thank You For Naming The Remix!!!! Love Always And Forever, B.”

Madonna then shared an image on her Instagram after getting it. She added the caption: “thank you !! from one [crown emoji] to another [crown emoji]. I love the Re-Mix!”

Following her health scare, Madonna announced she would start the Celebration World Tour, due to kick off on 15 July in Vancouver, in October in Europe. She’s rescheduling the North America leg.