Benito Skinner issues dating advice to straight men that’s ‘more important than dinner with her father’

Actor and Attitude cover star Benito Skinner spoke about the importance of straight men going out to dinner with a girl’s gay best friend on last week’s episode of his comedy podcast Ride, co-hosted by Mary Beth Barone.

Attitude have to agree there is no better way to tell if someone is an ally than by their choice in pasta… fusilli is a red flag.

The comedian is known for his role in sitcom Overcompensating where he plays a closeted version of himself in college.

“A dinner with a girl’s gay is much more important than you think it is” – Benito Skinner

“I think my message to all straight men is, a dinner with a girl’s gay is much more important than you think it is,” Skinner said.

“Some would say more important than a dinner with her father.”

Actress and comedian Barone, who plays Grace in Overcompensating, added: “I completely agree, yeah.”

“You know, straight men get a thousand spots” – Benito Skinner

This is not the first time the gay actor has spoken about straight male allyship. “You know, straight men get a thousand spots, but we only get one,” he told Attitude in an exclusive interview earlier this year.

Mary came out as bisexual on Instagram five years ago to mark Pride Month, captioning her post: “I’m bisexual but that’s really none of your business! Just kidding — happy Pride. Here are some pics with the people who have been so instrumental to my journey.”

Earlier this year, she told The Hollywood Reporter about her plans for Pride Month 2025: “I’m going to have sex with women,” she said. “I think that’s the best way I can do it.”

A woman of the people, ladies and gentlemen.

The comment made on the podcast highlighted the reality that many queer people and their close friends already understand: the unspoken (and often sacred) bond between a woman and her gay best friend.