The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey’s wax figure debuted at Madame Tussauds London

Actor Bella Ramsey has been honoured at Madame Tussauds London with the unveiling of their new wax figure.

Ramsey, who recently wrapped filming on the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us, has seen their star rise playing Ellie Williams alongside Pedro Pascal.

Cementing their superstar status, their figure is styled in a green suit by Japanese designer Jun Takahashi, paired with chunky black boots, a striking red tie and silver rings.

Ramsey wore the same outfit to The Last of Us series two‘s world premiere in Los Angeles earlier this year.

“It’s so cool to have 21-year-old Bella frozen in time” – Bella Ramsey on her Madame Tussauds wax figure

Footage released today captures the moment Ramsey, along with their family, friends and beloved dog Skipper, came face to face with the uncanny likeness ahead of its public debut today (4 September).

Speaking about the creation, Ramsey said: “It’s so cool to have 21-year-old Bella frozen in time. It’s been such a formative year for me, as 21 is for most people, and so to have it represented in the form of a Madame Tussauds figure is a unique honour.

“I want to say thank you to the studio artists for their care, craftsmanship and passion. It’s been incredible to be the subject of their work and witness their tenacious attention to the tiniest of detail throughout this process. I’m excited for everyone to see the fruits of their labour, and meet me at my stillest.”

“They have been a dream to work with throughout the entire creative process” – Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds, on working with Ramsey

Ramsey spent around ten months collaborating with the museum’s artists to ensure every detail was exact, from hair and makeup to clothing and accessories.

Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, praised the collaboration, saying: “The Emmy Awards 2025 are fast approaching, and what better time to add the sensational Bella Ramsey to our list.

“Their acting career has taken the world by storm. They have been a dream to work with throughout the entire creative process and our artists have once again worked their magic and created a true likeness to the talented trailblazing star.”

The new figure will be unveiled in Madame Tussauds London’s popular Awards Party zone, joining stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X and Lady Gaga, who was added earlier this year.