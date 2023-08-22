7 first-look images of Jonathan Harvey’s Beautiful Thing ahead of 30th anniversary tour

Theatre Royal Stratford East, Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester will all be welcoming a production of Jonathan Harvey’s coming-out and coming-of-age story Beautiful Thing, to mark its 30th anniversary.

Today (22 August) the cast and creatives for have been announced for the tour, which will be directed by Anthony Simpson.



The production will take place across the three venues beginning next month.

It will run at Stratford East (8 September-7 October), and Leeds Playhouse (18-28 October) before heading to Home Manchester (31 October-11 November)

Raphael Akuwudike (Ste) and Joshua Asaré (Jamie) will lead the cast.

They are are joined by Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Tony), Shvorne Marks (Sandra) and Scarlett Rayner (Leah).

The synopsis reads: “Teenage boys Ste and Jamie are neighbours on a South London estate. Jamie is more knowledgeable about The Sound of Music than football, while classmate Ste never misses a sports day.

“Both are being bullied, Jamie at school and Ste at home by his violent father and brother. One night, when things get too much, Ste seeks refuge in Jamie’s flat and, sharing a bed, the boys strike up a new relationship.

“Together they come to terms with their sexuality and explore their feelings alongside their Mama Cass loving, rebellious friend Leah and with the much-needed emotional support of Jamie’s lioness mother, Sandra.”