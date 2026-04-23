BBC announces Smoggie Queens spin-off The Dickie Show with Phil Dunning

If the announcement of Smoggie Queens series 2 was not enough, the drag universe is expanding with a new YouTube spin-off called The Dickie Show, hosted by Phil Dunning.

In a Graham Norton Show turned Smoggie, Dunning will interview a plethora of celebrity guests as his character Dickie, set in the garage of his drag mother Mam.

As per BBC Comedy’s announcement, the YouTube chat show will see British TV royalty Rylan Clark, Siobhan McSweeney, Dr Ranj, Mark Benton, James Acaster, Vanessa Feltz, Steph McGovern and Russell T Davies take the hot seat.

“We’re sending Dickie off to show Claudia Winkleman exactly how not to do it” – BBC’s Jon Petrie on The Dickie Show

Jon Petrie, BBC director of comedy, said in a statement: “As we continue to experiment with comedy on YouTube, we’re sending Dickie off to show Claudia Winkleman exactly how not to do it in The Dickie Show.”

“The real test of a great comedy character is whether you can throw them into a completely new world and they still make you laugh. That’s exactly what happens here, with The Dickie Show taking the brilliant Smoggie Queens characters and finding even more fun with them.”

Former Attitude 101 star Dunning, who aside from starring in the hit BBC comedy wrote and directed the series, spoke about bringing the show to the digital platform: “Giving Dickie his own chat show is crazy behaviour from the BBC. Apologies in advance to all the celebrities he will inevitably offend.”

Where can you watch The Dickie Show?

Produced by Hat Trick Productions, the YouTube series will consist of eight 15-minute episodes rolling out weekly.

Episode 1 is available to watch now via BBC iPlayer and the BBC’s YouTube channel, featuring Dating Naked host Rylan… warning, we nearly wet ourselves laughing at Dickie’s unapologetic hosting wit.

Where can I watch Smoggie Queens series 2?

Meanwhile, series two of Smoggie Queens is set to return in May 2026 on BBC Three and iPlayer following awards and nominations for its first season.

Smoggie Queens series two will see the main cast return, including Dunning as Dickie, Mark Benton as drag queen Mam, Alexandra Mardell as Lucinda, Patsy Lowe as Sal and Elijah Young as Stewart.

As well as the already fan-favourite characters, viewers are set to fall in love with newcomers Monica Dolan, Amalia Vitale and Freya Parker.

Smoggie Queens series one is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.