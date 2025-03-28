Smoggie Queens creator secures three BAFTA nominations as series 2 announced

BBC comedy Smoggie Queens creator and writer Phil Dunning has been nominated for three BAFTA awards, with the news coming just after the hit LGBTQ+ programme announced it will return for a second series.

Dunning has been nominated for ‘Male Performance in a Comedy Programme’ for his portrayal of Dickie, a chaotic drag queen navigating life in Middlesbrough. Additionally, he’s been recognised in the ‘Writer: Comedy’ category, and has been nominated for ‘Emerging Talent: Fiction’. ​

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Dunning said: “It feels so incredible to be nominated for three BAFTAs. I’m still very much in a state of shock to be honest. And to be nominated for such an out and out queer show feels really amazing and so important at a time when queer rights across the world seem to be taking a giant leap in the wrong direction.”

The BBC confirmed earlier this week that Smoggie Queens, which Attitude named as one of 10 best LGBTQ TV shows of 2024, will return for a second series, with filming set to begin later this year.

It’s a major coup for the first-time writer-performer, whose semi-autobiographical series launched on BBC Three in late 2024, quickly amassing a cult following thanks to its mix of surreal humour, northern heart, and queer storytelling. Dunning was also included on the TV, Music & Film category of the 2025 Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley list.

“It is very silly and stupid” – Producer Chris Jones

The show centres around Dickie and his chosen family of misfits – including Lucinda (Alexandra Mardell), the group’s devoted straight ‘hun’; Stuart (Elijah Young), a nervous baby gay finding his feet; and Sal (Patsy Lowe), the gloriously awkward fifth wheel. Veteran actor and fellow Teessider Mark Benton plays Mam, a brash drag matriarch. Michelle Visage also makes an appearance as dowdy office worker Elaine.

“There’s obviously [queer] messaging within the show, which we hope people enjoy and appreciate… But at the end of the day, it is very silly and stupid. It is a sitcom,” producer Chris Jones previously told Attitude during a set visit.

Smoggie Queens series 1 is available to stream on the BBC iPlayer.