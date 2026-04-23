Rapist jailed for deliberately transmitting HIV to men and underage boys

A man has been given a life sentence with a minimum term of 23 years by Newcastle Crown Court today (23 April) after deliberately infecting male victims with HIV.

Adam Hall, 43, originally from Washington, Tyne and Wear, reportedly infected five young men and two boys aged 15 and 17 between 2016 and 2023.

According to BBC News, prosecutor Kama Melly told the court Hall had carried out a “campaign of rape” to “deliberately inflict HIV on the victims”.

Adam Hall was convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm on seven victims

Melly also said Hall’s “real sexual interest” was in inflicting “pain and harm” through aggressive and dominant behaviour.

He was convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm on seven victims, including raping four of them with the intent of transmitting HIV.

One victim, who was 18 when he was raped and infected, told the court he had been “violated in the most horrific and dehumanising way”.

“There are days when I feel like I am just surviving, not living” – one of Hall’s victims describing the aftermath of his rape

“I feel disgusted, ashamed and completely alone,” said the victim. “There are days when I feel like I am just surviving, not living.”

Hall travelled to County Durham, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Manchester and London, meaning officials suspect there are others who may have been impacted by Hall’s crimes.

Amy Dixon, senior crown prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service, praised the victims for coming forward during the investigation.

“I would like to praise the bravery and dignity shown by the victim-survivors” – Amy Dixon, senior crown prosecutor on Hall’s victims

“Above all, I would like to praise the bravery and dignity shown by the victim-survivors and witnesses in this case,” she said.

“I hope that each of those impacted by Adam Hall’s actions can take some solace in knowing that their evidence has played a key part in securing this significant custodial sentence against him today.”

As per Sky News, following Hall’s sentencing, detective chief inspector Emma Smith of Northumbria Police said: “We do believe that there are other men who may have been impacted by Adam Hall’s behaviour and could be a victim of crime and we would encourage them to come forward.”

Hall had been diagnosed with HIV in 2010.