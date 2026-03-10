BBC’s Smoggie Queens series 2 in first-look images

The BBC has released first-look images of drag comedy Smoggie Queens series 2, set to air on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three in spring 2026.

The second season continues to be set and filmed in Middlesbrough, following Phil Dunning‘s character Dickie and his chosen family of misfits as they navigate love, relationships and the queer scene in the English town.

Smoggie Queens series 2 will see the main cast return, including writer Dunning as Dickie, Mark Benton as drag queen Mam, Alexandra Mardell as Lucinda, Patsy Lowe as Sal and Elijah Young as Stewart.

Monica Dolan, Amalia Vitale and Freya Parker join the cast of Smoggie Queens series 2

Wizard Of Oz Smoggie Queens series two (Image: BBC) Wizard Of Oz Smoggie Queens series two (Image: BBC) Monica Dolan in Smoggie Queens series two (Image: BBC) Smoggie Queens series two cast (Image: BBC) Smoggie Queens series two cast (Image: BBC) Phil Dunning in Smoggie Queens series two (Image: BBC)

As well as the already fan-favourite characters, viewers are set to fall in love with newcomers Monica Dolan, Amalia Vitale and Freya Parker.

Guest appearances will also include Middlesbrough figures and broadcasting legends Jeff Stelling, Chris Kamara and Steph McGovern.

Picking up from the end of season one, where the cast attended Middlesbrough Pride, the BBC revealed what viewers can expect from the Smoggie Queens sequel in a news release.

What can viewers expect from Smoggie Queens series 2?

They stated: “Dickie is single and on the hunt for romance while Mam is facing ghosts from her past who are back in the Boro. Sal finds herself torn between Danni and Mel and our Lucinda hits a road bump with Neil while Stewart is embracing his new fresh chapter in life.”

Smoggie Queens series two (Image: BBC)

“Along the way there are date nights, coming-out parties, a male beauty pageant and even a football match. Yes, really. Because if there’s one thing you can expect from Smoggie Queens, it’s that much like drag itself, every episode is serving something fresh!”

In 2025, the show’s creator Dunning was nominated for three BAFTA awards: ‘Male Performance in a Comedy Programme’, ‘Writer: Comedy’ and ‘Emerging Talent: Fiction’.

Smoggie Queens series 1 is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.