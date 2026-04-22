Kylie Minogue lands three-part Netflix documentary from Beckham producers

Kylie Minogue will be the focus of a new three-part Netflix documentary examining her rise from Australian soap actor to one of pop’s longest-running chart stars.

The series, titled KYLIE, has been announced by the streamer and will feature new interviews with Minogue, alongside archive material including home videos and personal photographs.

Netflix said the programme will explore how the singer “reshaped pop and became one of music’s most enduring icons”.

Dannii Minogue, Jason Donovan, Nick Cave and Pete Waterman will appear in KYLIE

It added that the series “examines how she’s faced public scrutiny, personal loss, and illness with grit and grace, earning respect far beyond her own fandom”.

The documentary will also include contributions from people who have been part of Minogue’s personal and professional life, including her sister Dannii Minogue, former co-star Jason Donovan, musician Nick Cave and producer Pete Waterman.

Minogue first found fame playing Charlene Robinson in Neighbours, becoming one of the Australian soap’s breakout stars in the late 1980s. She moved into music soon after, beginning a chart run that has continued across five decades.

Her early releases with Stock Aitken Waterman produced hits including ‘I Should Be So Lucky’, ‘The Loco-Motion’ and ‘Better the Devil You Know’. Later reinventions followed with albums including Light Years, Fever, Aphrodite and Disco.

The series is also expected to cover Minogue’s 2005 breast cancer diagnosis

She remains one of the UK’s most successful female artists, with multiple number one albums and singles. Netflix said Minogue has sold more than 80 million records worldwide.

The series is also expected to cover Minogue’s 2005 breast cancer diagnosis. She postponed her Showgirl tour after announcing she would undergo treatment, later returning to complete the run in 2006.

In recent years, Minogue has enjoyed renewed commercial success through 2023 hit ‘Padam Padam’, which introduced her to a younger audience and became a major LGBTQ+ club track.

Who is KYLIE directed by?

KYLIE is directed by Michael Harte, an Emmy and BAFTA-winning filmmaker. Harte’s previous credits include Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie and Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman.

The project comes from the production team behind Netflix’s Beckham, the 2023 documentary series on former footballer David Beckham.

No release date has yet been confirmed.