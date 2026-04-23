Scott Mills’s replacement at BBC Radio 2 is confirmed

Scott Mills‘s replacement at BBC Radio 2 has been confirmed, with Sara Cox named the station’s next breakfast show host.

The broadcaster will move from her current weekday teatime slot later this year, becoming only the second woman to permanently present the programme.

“It’s been a dream to host the breakfast show since I joined Radio 2” – Sara Cox on her new gig

Cox said she was “ecstatic, honoured and incredibly chuffed” to be taking on the role.

“It’s been a dream to host the breakfast show since I joined Radio 2 and it feels like a bit of a full circle for me,” she said.

She has been a regular voice on Radio 2 since joining the station in 2011. Alongside her current 4pm to 7pm programme, she has previously presented Sounds of the 80s, late-night shows and a number of stand-in shifts on breakfast.

She also hosted BBC Radio 1’s breakfast show in the early 2000s.

Why was Scott Mills dismissed by the BBC?

Mills’s removal followed reporting of a historic police investigation into allegations of “serious sexual offences” involving a teenage boy under the age of 16.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the alleged incidents were said to have taken place between 1997 and 2000, and that a man in his 40s was interviewed under caution in 2018.

A file was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, which determined there was insufficient evidence to bring charges. The investigation was closed in 2019.

Police also confirmed the complainant was under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged offences.